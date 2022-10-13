Missouri trucker sent to hospital after arm pinned under semi following crash

WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri trucker was sent to the hospital after his arm had been pinned under his semi-truck following a crash.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 412.6 on eastbound I-70 with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found Wleh Cheleh, 34, of Independence, Mo., had been driving a 2022 Volvo semi-truck eastbound on the interstate when he went off the roadway, hit the ditch and flipped the tractor-trailer.

Officials said that when they arrived, Cheleh’s arm had been pinned underneath the semi and a local fire department had to extract him.

KHP noted that Cheleh was taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center with apparent injuries to his arm. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.