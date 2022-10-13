Medicare open enrollment to begin soon for Kansans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Open enrollment for Medicare plans will begin soon for eligible Kansans.

The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services says that more than 540,000 Kansans receive health care through Medicare - and the time to review benefits is just around the corner. It said the program’s fall open enrollment period - which allows changes to be made that will take effect on Jan. 1 - will be run from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, 2022.

“It’s important that older adults make sure their current providers are still participating in their plan for 2023 and that the cost of any medications they need haven’t increased,” KDADS Medicare Program Manager Emily Blanch said. “Medicare beneficiaries can make changes to several aspects of their coverage and take the time to weigh all the coverage options available to them from various insurers. We encourage people to always take advantage of this time as all of us have healthcare needs that change over the course of a year and Medicare plans change as well.”

If beneficiaries shop available plans and compare costs, KDADS said they could be able to find a Medicare health or drug plan with better coverage or lower premiums in 2023. It said the Medicare Plan Finder allows shoppers to compare prices between Original Medicare, Medicare prescription drug plans, Medicare Advantage plans and Medicare Supplement Insurance policies.

During open enrollment KDADS indicated that those currently enrolled will be able to:

Switch from original Medicare to Medicare Advantage, or vice versa

Switch from one Medicare Advantage plan to another or from one Medicare Part D prescription drug plan to another

If you didn’t enroll in a Medicare Part D plan when you were first eligible, you can do so during the open enrollment, although a late enrollment penalty may apply

If beneficiaries want to enroll in a Medicare Advantage plan, KDADS said residents must meet the basic criteria:

You must be enrolled in Medicare Part A and B

You must live in the plan’s service area

If already enrolled in a Medicare Part D prescription plan or a Medicare Advantage Plan and no changes are needed to cover 2023, KDADS noted that nothing needs to be done during open enrollment assuming the current plan will still be available in 2023. If a plan is discontinued and is not eligible for renewal, beneficiaries will receive a non-renewal notice from their carrier before open enrollment.

KDADS noted that residents should be aware that benefits and premiums could change for 2023. So even if residents are confident they want to keep their current coverage for the upcoming year, it is important to understand any changes that could apply and check to ensure the current plan is still the best available option.

KDADS indicated that the available plans and what they cover change from year to year, so even if the plan a resident is on now was the best option in 2021, it is important to verify that information again before locking in for another.

Each year, the Department said there is a Medicare Advantage Open Enrolment period between Jan. 1 and March 31 during which Medicare Advantage Plan beneficiaries can change their plan with or without drug coverage or go back to their original Medicare, and if needed, join a Medicare Prescription Drug Plan.

KDADS noted that changes to be aware of for 2023 include the following:

There are 90 Medicare Advantage plans available in 2023, compared to 88 plans in 2022.

100% of people with Medicare have access to a Medicare Advantage plan.

The average monthly Medicare Advantage plan premium saw a -20.6% change, from $7.77 in 2022 to $6.17 in 2023.

23 Medicare prescription drug plans are available with premiums varying from $2.80 to $112.60.

100% of people with a stand-alone Medicare prescription drug plan have access to a plan with a lower premium than what they paid in 2022.

Through the CMS Innovation Center’s Value-Based Insurance Design (VBID) Model, 20 plans will offer Medicare Advantage enrollees additional options, including reductions in cost sharing for certain covered benefits, such as eliminated Medicare Part D cost-sharing; rewards and incentives programs related to healthy behaviors; and customized, innovative benefits that address social determinants of health, such as food insecurity and social isolation, for enrollees who receive low-income subsidies and/or chronically ill enrollees.

For a state-by-state Medicare fact sheet, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.