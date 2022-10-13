Marysville Police to increase presence around local schools to deter speeding

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MARYSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Marysville residents will see an increase in police presence around local schools in an effort to deter speeding.

The Marysville Police Department says it has received multiple complaints about excessive speeding around area schools. On Thursday, Oct. 13, officers will start to increase their presence in these areas to enforce all traffic laws.

Marysville Public Schools USD 364 also took to Facebook to warn parents about the change.

“To ensure student safety, the local police department and district are partnering to increase police presence around the school buildings for the purpose of reducing speeding,” the District said in a statement on Facebook.

MPD said officers and school staff care about the safety of drivers as well as students.

