KU wide receiver no longer with program
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Freshman wide receiver Steven McBride is no longer on the Kansas football roster, according to sources.
According to Jordan Guskey, who covers KU Athletics for the Topeka Capital-Journal, it is not clear at this time why McBride has left the program.
No, Steven McBride is no longer on the roster. Not a disciplinary issue, Kansas Athletics said. But not with the program anymore. #kufball— Jordan Guskey (@JordanGuskey) October 13, 2022
McBride recorded two catches for 23 yards in six games during the 2022 season.
Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.