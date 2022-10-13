KU wide receiver no longer with program

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Freshman wide receiver Steven McBride is no longer on the Kansas football roster, according to sources.

According to Jordan Guskey, who covers KU Athletics for the Topeka Capital-Journal, it is not clear at this time why McBride has left the program.

No, Steven McBride is no longer on the roster. Not a disciplinary issue, Kansas Athletics said. But not with the program anymore. #kufball — Jordan Guskey (@JordanGuskey) October 13, 2022

McBride recorded two catches for 23 yards in six games during the 2022 season.

