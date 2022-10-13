KU wide receiver no longer with program

Steven McBride
Steven McBride(University of Kansas Athletics)
By Alex Carter
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Freshman wide receiver Steven McBride is no longer on the Kansas football roster, according to sources.

According to Jordan Guskey, who covers KU Athletics for the Topeka Capital-Journal, it is not clear at this time why McBride has left the program.

McBride recorded two catches for 23 yards in six games during the 2022 season.

