KU second, KSU last in preseason Big 12 basketball poll

Kansas guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) is defended by West Virginia guard Kedrian Johnson during...
Kansas guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) is defended by West Virginia guard Kedrian Johnson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)(Kathleen Batten | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The reigning national champion Kansas Jayhawks were picked to finish second in Thursday’s release of the Big 12 media poll, with the Baylor Bears taking the No. 1 spot.

Kansas State, in the program’s first season under first-year head coach Jerome Tang, was picked to finish last.

The Jayhawks received four of a possible nine first-place votes in the preseason poll, voted on by head coaches in the league.

On Wednesday, the conference announced its Preseason All-Big 12 Team. Kansas forward Jalen Wilson was named to it and incoming Texas Tech transfer Kevin McCullar was named an honorable mention prior to his first season in Lawrence.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved shooting leads to death in Kwik Shop parking lot.
Man killed in Kwik Shop officer-involved shooting identified
In this image from video Dana Chandler awaits the jury verdict in her retrial at the Shawnee...
Dana Chandler released from Shawnee County Jail on bond
Amadeus Ballou-Meyer will be tried as an adult in the death of his friend's mother
Topeka teen sentenced to life in prison for murder of friend’s mother
An SUV crashed into a Topeka optometrists' building Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at SW 12th &...
Car crashes through door of Topeka eye doctors’ building
No serious injuries were reported when white Volvo station wagon and a maroon Toyota Highlander...
NW Topeka Blvd. reopened following injury accident

Latest News

Kansas players dance during Late Night in the Phog, the school's annual NCAA college basketball...
What to know about ‘Late Night in the Phog’
Emporia State guard Tre'Zure Jobe
Emporia State women’s basketball poised for bounce back year
Topeka High and Emporia State commit Avery Zimmerman
Topeka High’s Avery Zimmerman commits to Emporia State
WIBW Scholar Athlete of the Week - Andrew Storrer from Topeka High.
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Andrew Storrer