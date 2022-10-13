Kansas AG candidate Kris Kobach holds press conference in Downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Republican Attorney General candidate Kris Kobach paid a visit to Topeka on Thursday.

Kobach held a press conference in front of Memorial Hall where he detailed his plans to crack down on fentanyl trafficking and large-scale retail theft. He also emphasized his work representing other states against federal administrations in recent years, expertise he said is crucial to bring to Kansas.

“Historically and in the past, I’ve had a close relationship working with law enforcement in other states. I will continue to represent law enforcement as Kansas’ Attorney General, and I think it’s important in this time to have somebody who has the requisite experience to do the job well,” Kobach said.

Kobach’s democratic opponent, Chris Mann, will participate in a roundtable tomorrow on his plans to fight what he calls the corruption of dark money in Kansas elections and government.

Mann issued the following statement after Kobach’s conference on Thursday afternoon: “Today at 3pm, Kris Kobach announced his so-called “law and order” plan for the Attorney General’s office. The plan mentioned few Kansas issues, instead focusing on national issues like immigration to Texas and suing the federal government. But can Kansans trust Kobach to uphold law and order as an elected official? Headlines from his past tell a different story.”

