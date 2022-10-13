KHP warns against illegal U-turns after driver gets stuck, avoids collision

SALINE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol has warned against illegal U-turns on the interstate after a driver got stuck in the median, avoiding a possible collision.

The Kansas Highway Patrol took to Facebook on Thursday morning, Oct. 13, to remind Kansans that any U-turn on the interstate is illegal and just a bad idea in general.

KHP noted that the driver of a U-Haul towing a vehicle in Saline Co. on Thursday claimed he fell asleep as he was headed east on I-70 and woke up in the westbound lanes. He then decided to attempt a u-turn in the road to go back the other way.

However, officials said the turning radius of the truck forced him into the median where he got stuck.

KHP indicated that if the truck had not gotten stuck, he would have come back into the eastbound lanes to complete the turn.

Officials said this could have been a bad move for the driver and many others on the road Thursday morning if he had not gotten stuck.

On Saturday, Oct. 8, an attempted U-turn on I-335 resulted in the collision of a minivan and a semi-truck. Three children perished in the accident that also injured the driver and two other girls. Memorial services for the victims are set to be held over the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.