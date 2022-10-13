Keep Kansas Free coalition travels to inform Kansan voters

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the Keep Kansas Free coalition held four press conferences, one in each congressional district, informing voters about their main objectives for the upcoming general election.

The bi-partisan group is comprised co-chairs, former Topeka mayor and democrat Joan Wagnon and former Kansas Insurance Commissioner and republican Sandy Praeger. Also speaking were former representative Ginger Barr, former representative Jill Quigley and former senator Terrie Huntington.

According to the coalition, their main objectives include:

Electing candidates that support women and reflect the views of the majority of Kansans.

Voting against a Constitutional Amendment that will weaken the authority of a Governor Laura Kelly and move that authority to the legislature.

Retain all Kansas Supreme Court Justices.

The coalition met in Overland Park, Lawrence, Topeka and Wichita to take questions and discuss their importance of voter turnout for the Nov. 8th general election.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.