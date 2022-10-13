KDOT to begin survey of K-4 culvert in Wabaunsee Co.

K-4 culvert survey area
K-4 culvert survey area(KDOT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation will begin a months-long survey of a culvert on K-4 in Wabaunsee Co.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says that on Monday, Oct. 17, it will begin a culvert replacement survey over South Bridge Mission Creek on Kansas 4 Highway in Wabaunsee Co. It said the culvert is about 5 miles northeast of the K-4/K-99 junction in Eskridge.

KDOT noted that the survey will gather information needed for the detailed design of the proposed improvement and is estimated to be completed by Dec. 30. It said Brian Westburg, P.S., Survey Project Manager, BG Consultants, will oversee the project.

The Department indicated that a member of the survey crew will contact property owners in the area first for permission to enter their private property. It said survey activities will include the use of survey instruments on the ground to find where features already exist within the survey corridor.

