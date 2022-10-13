KCC approves Atmos to raise prices to recover costs of 2021 winter storm

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Corporation Commission has approved Atmos to raise prices by more than $5 to recover costs of the 2021 winter storm.

The Kansas Corporation Commission says that on Thursday, Oct. 13, it approved a settlement agreement and financing order to give Atmos Energy authorization to issue securitized bonds in order to recover $92.7 million in deferred costs from the 2021 Winter Storm Uri.

The KCC noted that the use of lower-interest securitized bonds is expected to save customers around $8.5 million compared to recovery through traditional rates.

According to the KCC, the exact amount of the winter weather recovery charge Atmos customers will see on their bills will not be known until the bonds are issued due to variables like terms and interest rates based on current market conditions.

However, the Commission said that based on the interest rate estimates provided during the proceeding, it has been estimated that monthly charges would be about $5.78 per month over 10 years. Without securitized bonds, it said customers would see charges of about $10.55 per month over five years using traditional rates.

During the winter storm, the KCC said it ordered regulated utilities to do everything possible to continue to provide natural gas service to customers, defer the charges and then come up with a plan to allow customers to pay the unusually high costs back over time. It emphasized it was in the public’s best interest for Atoms to incur extraordinary costs to ensure the integrity of the gas system and continuous service.

The KCC noted that a lesser response could have resulted in catastrophic property damage and serious public safety implications - including death.

In the wake of the storm, the Commission also said that the Kansas Legislature passed the Utility Financing and Securitization Act to allow utilities to use securitized bonds to pay for the costs at more favorable terms than traditional financing.

The KCC indicated that it nor any other government entity regulates wholesale natural gas prices. It said in the 1980s Congress deregulated natural gas prices and now they are market driven by supply and demand.

According to the Commission, any proceeds recovered by Atmos as the result of state or federal investigations into possible market manipulation or price gouging will be passed onto customers.

To view Thursday’s order, click HERE.

