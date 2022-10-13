K-State students to learn leadership skills from Hall of Fame coach Bill Snyder

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State students will learn leadership skills from one of the best - Hall of Fame coach Bill Snyder.

Kansas State University says a select group of students will undertake a year-long leadership development program inspired by Hall of Fame football coach Bill Snyder.

K-State noted that the Snyder Leadership Legacy Fellows of the Staley School of Leadership is geared toward students in their last year at the university. It said students chosen for the program deepen their knowledge of leadership, connect with mentors to explore the transition from student to professional life, elevate their passion for service and experience real-world opportunities to exercise leadership skills.

The University indicated that Snyder Fellows undergo personal and professional development rooted in Coach Snyder’s 16 Goals for Success. Activities include a partnership with Manhattan Parks and Recreation to practice leadership through youth coaching. It said 2022′s fellows will all coach flag football.

K-State said that this year’s fellow also recently participated in a leadership retreat with Snyder and former football players Dillon Wilson, Frank Hernandez and Jamie Mendez.

The University noted that the following students have been named as fellows:

Cassandra Rodriguez, communication sciences and disorders, Garden City;

Katie Whittley, secondary education-mathematics, Gardner;

Monica Tlaxcalteca-Romero, industrial engineering, Kansas City;

Cathleen Cowell, political science and international studies, Larned;

Matthew Lippe, marketing, Leawood;

Tyler McCoach, kinesiology and integrative physiology, Lenexa;

Easton Attwood, kinesiology and integrative physiology, Manhattan;

Nadiyah Gamble, human development and family science, Manhattan;

Alycen Berridge, educational studies, Nickerson;

Amber Lintz, biomedical engineering, Olathe;

Sophia Palcic, mathematics and park management and conservation, Olathe;

Sydney Stephens, kinesiology, integrated physiology and Spanish, Olathe;

Eden Brockman, mass communications, Overland Park;

Alesha Bergner, agricultural technology management, global food systems leadership, and natural resources and environmental sciences, Pratt;

Wyatt Schrag, agricultural technology management, both from Pratt;

Amber Palen, communication sciences and disorders, Salina;

Nate Williams, food science and industry, St. George;

Rachel Grollmes, communication studies, Topeka;

Alexa Scheer, political science and international studies, Topeka;

Gerardo Hernandez, agricultural economics, Valley Center;

Zach Rankin, integrated computer science, Valley Center;

Kaleo Vincent, athletic training and rehabilitation sciences, Valley Center;

Emma Bise, human development and family science and pre-occupational therapy, Wichita;

Katie Millis, biology-human health, and gender, women, and sexuality studies, Denver, Colorado;

Sabine Hoff, bakery science and management, and global food systems leadership, Denver, Colorado;

Emma Roll, kinesiology, Holyoke, Colorado;

Maeve McDonald, animal sciences and industry, Parker, Colorado;

Austin Drake, athletic training, Maryville, Missouri;

Jesika Tieszen, architecture, Hartford, South Dakota

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.