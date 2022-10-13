K-State QB added to Maxwell Award Watch List

(K-State Athletics)
By Alex Carter
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State senior quarterback Adrian Martinez was named to the Maxwell Award watch list on Wednesday.

Martinez becomes the second K-State player up for the award this year, joining running back Deuce Vaughn who was named to the initial watch list in July.

Martinez was one of 13 players who were added to the watch list on Wednesday for the award that is presented to the most outstanding player in college football. His spot on the list marks the third consecutive season that a K-State quarterback has been in the running for the award, as Skylar Thompson was a preseason watch list member each of the previous two seasons.

Martinez entered this week as the top quarterback in the nation in rushing yards, and his nine rushing touchdowns are fourth nationally and tied for the most among quarterbacks.

K-State is ranked No. 17 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25, with a showdown looming ahead next weekend at No. 13 TCU.

