Inflation at 40-year high as Americans head to the polls soon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Inflation is at a 40-year high and prices are hurting Kansans’ pocketbooks as Americans head to the polls in less than a month.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says that on Thursday, Oct. 13, the U.S. Department of Labor announced that inflation rose by 8.2% over the past 12 months - a 40-year high.

“Today’s inflation report is the last one Americans will see before going to the polls in 26 days,” Sen. Marshall said.

Marshall noted that the following prices have risen:

Utility gas prices are up by 33.1%

Electricity prices are up by 15.5%

Food at home prices are up by 13%

Food away from home prices are up by 8.5%

Used car prices are up by 7.2%

New car prices are up by 9.4%

Transportation prices are up by 14.6%.

For more information about inflation nationally, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.