Grassroots nonprofit officially celebrates joining GTP

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A grassroots Topeka nonprofit celebrated joining the Greater Topeka Partnership with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

On Thursday, GTP hosted a ribbon cutting for the nonprofit organization known as SENT Topeka. SENT, which stands for “Strengthening and Equipping Neighborhoods Together,” celebrated the union of the two organizations.

SENT is a team of community activists, pastors, business leaders and more that help transform certain communities in Shawnee County. The program is designed to bring outside resources to help those who live in communities take pride and ownership in the area they live.

SENT Founder Johnathan Sublet said that celebrating accomplishments of any organization or business is important.

“We joined the GTP a little bit ago, but today we had our ribbon cutting to celebrate that, because celebration is an important part of any organization, of any family, and we consider ourselves a part of the Topeka family, so being a part of this association of all the other great businesses and organizations who are a part of it.” Sublet said. “We got to celebrate being a part of the Greater Topeka Partnership today.”

Sublet also said like the Greater Topeka Partnership, everyone does better by working together to build the community.

“The more that we can work together, both for profit and nonprofit, religious, nonreligious, where SENT is nonreligious, and the more that we work together, the better the outcomes are going to be for the City of Topeka, for those we love and hold dear,” Sublet said.

