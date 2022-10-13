Fire prevention week and open house for Manhattan Fire Department

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan Fire Department will host its annual Open House this Sunday to cap off fire prevention week.

This week, the Manhattan Fire Department teamed up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week. This year’s campaign, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape”, works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.

Activities at the Open House are for all ages which include rides on Old Engine 1, using a real fire hose, practicing escaping a window, and a variety of equipment demonstrations. A live side-by-side fire demonstration that shows the effectiveness of home fire sprinklers will take place at 2 p.m.

Fire Marshal, Jake Powell, said they love showing people how to be cautious when these circumstances occur. ”We love having people here to talk to them about what we do to keep them safe and then share a little bit of a message on what they can take home to keep themselves safe and help us by giving them early warning, having working smoke alarms those are the most important tool people can have in their homes to keep themselves safe,” said Powell.

Open House will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, October 16 at the Headquarters Fire Station, located at 2000 Denison Ave.

