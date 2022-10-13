Election 2022: Mark Holland, (D) U.S. Senate candidate

Election 2022: Mark Holland, (D) U.S. Senate candidate
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Senate seats are up for election every six years. This year, Kansas has one on the ballot.

13 NEWS is inviting candidates to appear on Eye on NE Kansas to share their backgrounds, priorities and views on key issues.

Rev. Mark Holland of Kansas City won the Democratic primary to challenge Republican incumbent Jerry Moran. Holland visited the show Thursday, Oct. 13. Watch the video to hear why he decided to enter the race.

13 NEWS is working to schedule Moran.

