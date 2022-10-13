Election 2022: Kirk Haskins, (D) House Dist. 53 candidate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All of the Kansas House seats are on the ballot for this November’s general election.

Eye on Northeast Kansas is inviting the candidates to the studio for one-on-one interviews to make their case to voters.

The seat for House Dist. 53 is open with the retirement of Jim Gartner. Kirk Haskins, (D), is the Democrat hoping to succeed him. He shared his background and his priorities in seeking office in an Oct. 13 visit to Eye on NE Kansas.

Republican candidate Bruce Williamson visited the show Oct. 10.

