City of Effingham boil water advisory rescinded by KDHE

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A boil water advisory for the City of Effingham has been rescinded by the KDHE.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says that on Wednesday, Oct. 12, it rescinded a boil water advisory for the City of Effingham public water supply system in Atchison Co.

Officials indicated that the advisory had been issued due to a line break which caused a loss of pressure in the system. Failure to maintain adequate pressure could result in the loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

KDHE noted that public water suppliers in the state take all necessary measures to notify customers as soon as possible when a system fails or shuts down. Regardless of who issued the boil water advisory, it is the only entity that can rescind the order after testing at a certified lab.

The Department said that lab test samples collected from the area show no evidence of bacteriological contamination and all other conditions that put the system at risk have been deemed resolved by officials.

