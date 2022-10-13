Cities around Kansas infused with cash to improve State Highway System
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cities around Kansas have been infused with cash to improve their State Highway System roads.
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 34 cities across the state have been chosen to receive a total of $28.6 million for improvements to the State Highway System in city boundaries. She said the funds will be used to preserve and improve pavement, add turn lanes and modify intersections along essential roads in rural and urban areas.
Gov. Kelly noted that the grants are given out by the Kansas Department of Transportation’s City Connecting Link Improvement Program. She said this program is part of the state’s bipartisan transportation program, IKE.
“By making this investment, we’re improving the safety and accessibility of Kansas roadways that are local centers of community life,” Kelly said. “Through these grants, we’re delivering economic opportunities throughout rural and urban Kansas.”
Kelly indicated that $1.5 million in funds will be directed to improve U.S. 54 in Fort Scott - also known as Wall Street.
The Governor said KDOT was able to increase funds for this selection cycle by more than $10 million compared to past years due to additional federal funds that were part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Legislation. She said both federal and state funds are designated for the program and local matching funds are required based on city populations.
“With the Connecting Link program, KDOT partners with communities to find solutions to support local transportation priorities,” Transportation Secretary Lorenz said. “I very much appreciate the power of the state and communities pooling funds to make improvements.”
Kelly noted that a City Connecting Link is any routing of the State Highway System found within the corporate limits of a city - not including the Interstate System. For this cycle, she said KDOT received 54 applications that requested $38 million.
The Governor indicated that there are three categories of projects - Surface Preservation to extend the life of the driving surface, Pavement Restoration to rehabilitate or replace the pavement and Geometric Improvement to address safety or capacity through the improvement of roadway turn lanes, intersections or lane configurations.
Grant awardees are as follows:
|Category
|City
|Highway
|CCLIP Funds
|SP
|Atchison
|US-59
|$400,000
|SP
|Bonner Springs
|K-32
|$400,000
|SP
|Emporia
|US-50
|$400,000
|SP
|Kansas City
|US-169
|$400,000
|SP
|Lawrence
|US-59
|$400,000
|PR
|Marysville
|US-77
|$1,250,000
|SP
|Clay Center
|K-15
|$400,000
|SP
|Concordia
|K-9
|$400,000
|PR
|Herington
|US-56B
|$1,250,000
|PR
|Moundridge
|K-260
|$800,000
|PR
|White City
|K-4
|$1,250,000
|SP
|Colby
|K-25
|$400,000
|PR
|Smith Center
|K-204
|$1,300,000
|PR
|Smith Center
|K-204
|$1,300,000
|PR
|Stockton
|US-24
|$1,100,000
|PR
|Baxter Springs
|US-69A
|$1,000,000
|GI
|Fort Scott
|US-54
|$1,500,000
|SP
|Independence
|US-160
|$400,000
|SP
|Independence
|US-160
|$400,000
|GI
|Madison
|K-58
|$1,500,000
|PR
|Parsons
|US-59
|$1,250,000
|PR
|Anthony
|K-44
|$900,000
|SP
|El Dorado
|US-77
|$400,000
|SP
|Great Bend
|US-281/US-56
|$400,000
|PR
|Hoisington
|K-4
|$1,250,000
|PR
|Kingman
|US-54
|$1,250,000
|SP
|Larned
|US-56
|$400,000
|PR
|Pratt
|US-281
|$750,000
|PR
|Wellington
|US-81
|$1,250,000
|SP
|Winfield
|US-160
|$400,000
|SP
|Dodge City
|US-50
|$400,000
|PR
|Lakin
|K-25
|$1,250,000
|PR
|Ness City
|K-96
|$1,000,000
|GI
|Ulysses
|US-160
|$1,500,000
Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.