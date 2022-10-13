Cities around Kansas infused with cash to improve State Highway System

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cities around Kansas have been infused with cash to improve their State Highway System roads.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 34 cities across the state have been chosen to receive a total of $28.6 million for improvements to the State Highway System in city boundaries. She said the funds will be used to preserve and improve pavement, add turn lanes and modify intersections along essential roads in rural and urban areas.

Gov. Kelly noted that the grants are given out by the Kansas Department of Transportation’s City Connecting Link Improvement Program. She said this program is part of the state’s bipartisan transportation program, IKE.

“By making this investment, we’re improving the safety and accessibility of Kansas roadways that are local centers of community life,” Kelly said. “Through these grants, we’re delivering economic opportunities throughout rural and urban Kansas.”

Kelly indicated that $1.5 million in funds will be directed to improve U.S. 54 in Fort Scott - also known as Wall Street.

The Governor said KDOT was able to increase funds for this selection cycle by more than $10 million compared to past years due to additional federal funds that were part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Legislation. She said both federal and state funds are designated for the program and local matching funds are required based on city populations.

“With the Connecting Link program, KDOT partners with communities to find solutions to support local transportation priorities,” Transportation Secretary Lorenz said. “I very much appreciate the power of the state and communities pooling funds to make improvements.”

Kelly noted that a City Connecting Link is any routing of the State Highway System found within the corporate limits of a city - not including the Interstate System. For this cycle, she said KDOT received 54 applications that requested $38 million.

The Governor indicated that there are three categories of projects - Surface Preservation to extend the life of the driving surface, Pavement Restoration to rehabilitate or replace the pavement and Geometric Improvement to address safety or capacity through the improvement of roadway turn lanes, intersections or lane configurations.

Grant awardees are as follows:

Category City Highway CCLIP Funds SP Atchison US-59 $400,000 SP Bonner Springs K-32 $400,000 SP Emporia US-50 $400,000 SP Kansas City US-169 $400,000 SP Lawrence US-59 $400,000 PR Marysville US-77 $1,250,000 SP Clay Center K-15 $400,000 SP Concordia K-9 $400,000 PR Herington US-56B $1,250,000 PR Moundridge K-260 $800,000 PR White City K-4 $1,250,000 SP Colby K-25 $400,000 PR Smith Center K-204 $1,300,000 PR Smith Center K-204 $1,300,000 PR Stockton US-24 $1,100,000 PR Baxter Springs US-69A $1,000,000 GI Fort Scott US-54 $1,500,000 SP Independence US-160 $400,000 SP Independence US-160 $400,000 GI Madison K-58 $1,500,000 PR Parsons US-59 $1,250,000 PR Anthony K-44 $900,000 SP El Dorado US-77 $400,000 SP Great Bend US-281/US-56 $400,000 PR Hoisington K-4 $1,250,000 PR Kingman US-54 $1,250,000 SP Larned US-56 $400,000 PR Pratt US-281 $750,000 PR Wellington US-81 $1,250,000 SP Winfield US-160 $400,000 SP Dodge City US-50 $400,000 PR Lakin K-25 $1,250,000 PR Ness City K-96 $1,000,000 GI Ulysses US-160 $1,500,000

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.