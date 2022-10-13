Car crashes through door of Topeka eye doctors’ building

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local eye doctors’ practice got a little too close of a look at a crashed car Wednesday.

An SUV came crashing through the doors of the Drs. Deutscher, Rottinghaus and Oxandale Optometrists building at SW 12th and Fairlawn. The incident was reported around 3:30 p.m.

The vehicle made it through the doors of the outer foyer, stopping before it came through the inner doors.

People at the business say the driver apparently confused the gas and the brake pedals, leading to the wreck.

The owners say staff had finished seeing patients, but were in a staff meeting at the time. None of them was hurt. The driver was not injured either.

The owners say the office remains open for business. However, the front doors are unusable, so clients will be directed to the east employee entrance to check in.

