Abilene businesses gear up for Pink Friday

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - Abilene businesses are gearing up for a new local shopping promotion ahead of the holiday season - Pink Friday.

The Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau says that “Shop Small First” is its message for shoppers during the upcoming 2022 holiday season.

“Last year Jamie Stroda of Aksent Boutique approached the CVB about a new holiday created by a national organization, the Boutique Hub,” said Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau Director. “It sounded fun and a good chance for positive publicity, so we ran with it.”

The Bureau said in 2022, Pink Friday will be held on Friday, Nov. 18, and local businesses have been encouraged to participate with spot specials, pink displays, special treats or other efforts to promote shopping at their stores.

“Shopping Abilene not only helps local business owners but also allows customers to walk away with their purchases. As many plan ahead for the holidays, shopping in Abilene means you aren’t waiting for a delivery truck or shipping container to bring your gifts,” Roller Weeks said. “The goal of the Abilene CVB is to generate economic growth through tourism, and we hope many will see Abilene as a destination for their holiday shopping.”

To find a list of participating Pink Friday businesses, click HERE.

Businesses interested in participating in Pink Friday should email their special activities to Julie@AbileneCityHall.com.

