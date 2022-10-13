7,000 pounds of trout to descend upon Lake Shawnee

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around 7,000 pounds of trout will descend upon Lake Shawnee as the annual fall trout stocking is set.

Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says that the annual fall trout stocking at lake Shawnee has been set for 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, at the Lake Shawnee main boat ramp.

SCP+R noted that about 7,000 pounds of trout will be released into the lake. After the stocking, the lake will be closed until 6 a.m. on Oct. 29 to allow fish time to disperse and acclimate to their new surroundings.

The Department indicated that the stocking is done in partnership with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks as part of the Communities Fisheries Assistance Program.

According to SCP+R, trout season runs through April 15. During this time, fishermen are required to have a $14.50 trout permit to catch these fish. Trout permits can be purchased at most locations where fishing licenses are sold.

“We are pleased to continue this partnership with KDWP to provide this additional fishing experience for residents of Shawnee Co. and visitors to Lake Shawnee,” said Scott Terry, park maintenance supervisor.

SCP+R noted that CFAP funds offset the cost of fishing programs at Lake Shawnee - including the stocking of the lake with trout in the spring and fall of each year.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.