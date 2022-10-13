$1.25 million invested to improve 3 rural healthcare facilities in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $1.25 million has been invested to help improve three rural healthcare facilities in Kansas.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says on Thursday, Oct. 13, Rural Development Kansas State Directory Christy Davis announced that the department awarded a total of $1,255,209 in grants to improve healthcare facilities in three Kansas communities.

The USDA noted that the grants will help rural healthcare facilities expand crucial services in Republic, McPherson and Micthell counties.

“USDA is committed to ensuring rural Americans have access to reliable quality health care,” Davis said. “The Emergency Rural Health Care Grants being announced today will provide the infrastructure needed to improve the health and lives of rural Kansans.”

The Department indicated that the grants are part of a larger national announcement that includes facilities in 43 states and Guam. It said the Emergency Rural Health Care program is meant to help rural hospitals and health care providers implement telehealth and nutritional aid programs, increase staff to administer COVID-19 vaccines and tests, build or renovate facilities and buy needed medical supplies.

The USDA said the Kansas investments are as follows:

A $792,340 grant will help the Republic County Hospital purchase equipment and fixtures during and following the COVID-19 pandemic. The project will also add telehealth infrastructure to provide services to rural residents.

An $87,464 grant will be used to help reimburse Mercy Hospital for lost healthcare revenue as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The project will allow the residents of Moundridge and surrounding communities to continue to receive health care services from the hospital.

A $375,405 grant will help Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems recover from lost revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Funds will also help replace flooring and improve the heating and air conditioning systems in areas of the hospital to aid in infection control and prepare for future pandemics.

For more information about the Emergency Rural Health Care Grants, click HERE.

