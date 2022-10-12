Woman receives life sentence for 2021 murder in Southeast Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One of the two suspects of a 2021 homicide in Topeka was sentenced on Wednesday, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced.

Harlee Elizabeth Borders, 23, of Topeka, received her sentence for Murder at the Shawnee County Courthouse.

On March 26, 2021, law enforcement was called to 3121 SE Bryant Street at approximately 10:22 PM on multiple reports of gunshots. Law enforcement arrived and located Kristy Ann Craig-Rodriguez suffering from a single gunshot wound to her chest. Craig-Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers also located a second victim suffering from a gunshot wound to her leg, and a third victim suffering from multiple lacerations. Both were transported to a local hospital for treatment. It was reported that two suspects had arrived at the residence armed with a handgun and forced their way into the residence. After shooting two victims, the handgun was then used to hit the third victim. The suspects then drove off in a vehicle that was later found to have been involved in a traffic accident near 31st and Adams. When law enforcement arrived at the scene of the accident both suspects had already ran away from the area.

The subsequent investigation revealed the identity of one of the suspects as Harlee Elizabeth Borders. Both suspects were located and taken into custody on March 28, 2021 in Manhattan, Kansas and subsequently charged in Shawnee County.

In August of 2022, Borders entered a plea agreement and was convicted of multiple felonies, including:

1st Degree Murder

Attempted 1st Degree Murder

Aggravated Battery

Three counts of Aggravated Kidnapping

Aggravated Endangering a Child

On Wednesday, October 12, Borders was ordered to serve a life-sentence where she must serve a minimum of 50 years before she is eligible for parole for the Murder charge. The District Attorney’s Office said by law, if she is granted parole, Borders must then serve an additional seven-month sentence for the Aggravated Endangering of a Child charge. All other sentences were ordered to be served concurrently.

