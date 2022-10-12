Wednesday forecast: Cooler with a fire danger concern through Friday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After the rain pushes out of the area by sunrise, we get back into a dry weather pattern that will last a while. This doesn’t mean we won’t have impacts in the forecast. The biggest concern will be the strong winds and dry low relative humidity values through Friday leading to fire danger concerns.

Taking Action:

-Outdoor burning is not recommended. Despite the fact tomorrow will be the biggest concern with the highest fire danger threat, any fires that develop today and Friday will also be tough to control with the strong winds

________________________________________

After a round of much needed rainfall impacted the WIBW viewing area last night, we unfortunately have another stretch of dry weather that will last for a while. It may even last through the next 8-14 days with low chances of rain expected if any at all.

There is some uncertainty on a few days in the 8 day, including cloud coverage this afternoon. A secondary cold front pushes through which will increase the winds for a few hours but differences in the models exist on how much cloud cover moves in with it. Shouldn’t have an impact on temperatures since clouds won’t start to move into the the area until mid-afternoon which is about the time high temperatures are reached this time of year but it may allow for a cool down and in the 60s quicker than if there aren’t any clouds that develop.

Normal high: 71/Normal Low: 47 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds NW 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph (gusts 30-35 mph are possible mid afternoon through sunset especially in north-central Kansas with the cold front).

Tonight: Any clouds that move in this afternoon will clear out this evening leading to clear skies overnight. Will officially go mostly clear and lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Winds NW 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to low 70s. Winds W/NW 15-25, gusts around 35 mph.

Temperatures briefly warm up again Friday in the mid 70 with upper 70s possible before cooling back down in the 60s this weekend. Low 70s in a few spots on either day this weekend are possible with lows in in the 40s.

There will be even cooler temperatures that impact the area Monday and Tuesday with the potential for frost both mornings but also a low probability of a freeze in some areas Tuesday morning so keep checking back daily for updates on those details. Temperatures are expected to warm back up for the 2nd half of the work week.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.