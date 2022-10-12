Washburn men’s basketball gears up for 2022-2023 season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The MIAA held its Media Day for both men and women’s basketball Tuesday morning.

The Ichabods are slated to finish fourth in the preseason polls this season.

Head coach Brett Ballard enters year number sixth with Washburn after coming off back-to-back 20 wins seasons.

The ‘Bods will look different this year after losing two of their top scorers, Tyler Geiman and Jalen Lewis. This duo combined for 29 points each game.

“A lot of coaches and other players in the leagie are probably looking at as Washburn might not be as good because of who we graduated. I think that chip on your shoulder good players have an can use this as motivation. We believe in the guys we recruited. If you put the work in, put the time into it, commit to it, good things will happen,” Ballard said.”

Junior guard Connor Deffebaugh told 13 Sports it’s the next man up.

“We’ve been preparing this whole offseason for guys to really take that next step and guys who’ve built up a ton of confidence through out boot camp and throughout preseason. People will step in those roles and do what they’re supposed to do,” Deffebaugh said.

Ballard says it’s still early but he’s liking the group he has coming into this new campaign.

”They’ve been both feet in the circle, bought in throughout our entire off season so that’s been very encouraging,” Ballard said. “Got to keep committing every day and we have to fight through some adversity, that’s going to be a part of college basketball.”

Sophomore guard Michael Keegan knows this team has the capability of putting a good product on the floor.

”We can hang banners for sure,” Keegan said. “We have a great set of guards with a couple of big guys and building around that. Our new guys are really starting to feel it out and coming together and they’re really noticing what we can do and it’s going to be something special.”

Deffebaugh says that standard that Ballard has set continues to be a driving force within the program which has led to their success.

”Ballard always tell us basically every day that our standard never changes and we want to come in every year and hang banners, that’s our goal so just reiterating that to the guys,” Deffebaugh said.

The Ichabods kick-off the 2022 season with an exhibition match against Kansas State in Manhattan Nov. 1 at seven. Their regular season opener comes Nov. 11 against Henderson State University with that game being played in Kansas City at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.