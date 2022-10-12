USD 501 staff members swing by popular restaurant as part of ‘I Love TPS Tour’

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group of educators and administrators were at a popular Mexican eatery on Wednesday, and not just for the tacos.

USD 501 staff members, including Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson, were at Tacos El Sol Wednesday.

The visit was part of the district’s “I Love TPS Tour,” which took place in June and July. Officials decided to hold a bonus stop at the taco shop in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Dr. Anderson said these kind of events are a great way to get input from people they wouldn’t normally hear from.

“As some people who might not stop into the school, you get a chance to learn a little bit about what they love about this school or what might make this school better. It’s so important to know the needs of the community that you serve in order to serve well,” Anderson said.

Tacos El Sol is near Scott Dual Language Magnet School, and owners have students that attend school in the district.

