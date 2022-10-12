USD 501 staff members swing by popular restaurant as part of ‘I Love TPS Tour’

A group of educators and administrators were at a popular Mexican eatery on Wednesday, and not just for the tacos.
By Alex Carter
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group of educators and administrators were at a popular Mexican eatery on Wednesday, and not just for the tacos.

USD 501 staff members, including Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson, were at Tacos El Sol Wednesday.

The visit was part of the district’s “I Love TPS Tour,” which took place in June and July. Officials decided to hold a bonus stop at the taco shop in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Dr. Anderson said these kind of events are a great way to get input from people they wouldn’t normally hear from.

“As some people who might not stop into the school, you get a chance to learn a little bit about what they love about this school or what might make this school better. It’s so important to know the needs of the community that you serve in order to serve well,” Anderson said.

Tacos El Sol is near Scott Dual Language Magnet School, and owners have students that attend school in the district.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No reports of serious injuries following an collision caused by a wrong-way driver on I-70 at...
Wrong-way driver blamed for crash on I-70
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is congratulated by Josh Jacobs (28) after...
Davante Adams ‘banned’ from Worlds of Fun
Nathan Hurteau (left), and Emory Murillo (right)
Suspects in Jackson Co. car chase identified as Holton teens
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels is sacked by TCU linebacker Jamoi Hodge (6) during the first...
UPDATE: KU QB Jalon Daniels questions reports on injury
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) scores past Kansas City Chiefs cornerback...
Kansas City police investigating after Raiders WR Davante Adams pushed photographer at Chiefs game

Latest News

Brad Willson
New leader for Seaman Schools looks to listen, move forward
Jimmy Beard
Election 2022: Jimmy Beard, (D) Dist. 1 Congress candidate
Jimmy Beard
Election 2022: Jimmy Beard, (D) Dist. 1 Congress candidate
Derek Schmidt
Election 2022: Derek Schmidt, (R) Candidate for Governor