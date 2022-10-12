TPD attempts to identify woman connected to burglary investigation

TPD attempts to identify this woman connected to a Sept. 8, 2022, vehicle burglary.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are attempting to identify a woman in connection with a Topeka vehicle burglary investigation.

The Topeka Police Department took to Facebook on Wednesday, Oct. 12, to attempt to identify a woman in connection with an ongoing vehicle burglary investigation.

TPD noted that the crime happened at the Walmart at 335 SW MacVicar Ave. around 10 p.m. on Sept. 8.

If anyone has information about the crime or the woman, they should contact TPD at 785-368-9551 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

