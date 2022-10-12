Topeka Zoo to host Vote Gage Park town hall

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo will host its first Vote Gage Park town hall.

The Topeka Zoo says it will host the first town hall discussion on the Vote Gage Park initiative to provide residents a chance to hear more about the ballot question and how it will impact the zoo.

The Zoo noted that a total of three community town halls have been planned so voters can gather more information and ask questions ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.

According to the Zoo, all town halls are free and open to the public, no reservations required.

The planned town halls are as follows:

Thursday, Oct. 13 Time: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Location: Topeka Zoo, 635 SW Gage Blvd.

Tuesday, Oct. 18 Time: 10 to 11 a.m. Location: Kansas Children’s Discovery Center, 440 SW 10th Ave.

Thursday, Oct. 20 Time: Noon to 1 p.m. Location: Topeka Zoo, 635 SW Gage Blvd.



The Zoo indicated that improvements to it and the Children’s Discovery Center are largely funded through property taxes. It said the new plan would create a 2/10ths of a penny sales tax dedicated to Gage Park to fund new operations, exhibits and educational programs. The vote would also shift the pressure off property taxes by at least $2 million per year.

