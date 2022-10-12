Topeka teen sentenced to life in prison for murder of friend’s mother

Amadeus Ballou-Meyer will be tried as an adult in the death of his friend's mother
Amadeus Ballou-Meyer will be tried as an adult in the death of his friend's mother(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka teen has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his friend’s mother.

Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay says that on Wednesday, Oct. 12, Amadeus Courage Ballou-Meyer was sentenced to prison for the 2021 homicide of Hester Workman.

On April 24, 2021, Kagay noted that officials were called to a home in the 2000 block of SW James St. when a caller reported he had found his mother dead in the garage. When they arrived, they found Workman’s body and her 16-year-old son who reported the murder.

Workman had suffered severe trauma to her head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Over the next two days, Kagay indicated that a canvas was conducted and surveillance video was collected. During the investigation, it was found that just before Workman’s son arrived home, neighbors saw and video was able to capture a boy running from the home with a baseball bat. The investigation led them to identify Ballou-Meyer as the suspect.

After his arrest, Kagay said Ballou-Meyer confessed that snuck into the house where he attempted to “scare” his friend’s mother, Workman, by pushing her as she came up the steps from the garage into the house. When she fell back and hit her head, he said he panicked and picked up the bat and started to hit her with it.

Kagay said Ballou-Meyer then ran from the scene and threw the bat into the Shunga Creek. A resident had already recovered the bat and turned it over to the police.

Due to his age, the DA said Ballou-Meyer was charged as a juvenile, but he was able to obtain authorization to prosecute him as an adult. In July, he pleaded guilty to premeditated murder in the first degree.

On Wednesday, a Shawnee Co. Court sentenced Ballou-Meyer to serve a life sentence with a minimum of 50 years in prison before he is eligible for parole.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No reports of serious injuries following an collision caused by a wrong-way driver on I-70 at...
Wrong-way driver blamed for crash on I-70
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is congratulated by Josh Jacobs (28) after...
Davante Adams ‘banned’ from Worlds of Fun
Nathan Hurteau (left), and Emory Murillo (right)
Suspects in Jackson Co. car chase identified as Holton teens
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels is sacked by TCU linebacker Jamoi Hodge (6) during the first...
UPDATE: KU QB Jalon Daniels questions reports on injury
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) scores past Kansas City Chiefs cornerback...
Kansas City police investigating after Raiders WR Davante Adams pushed photographer at Chiefs game

Latest News

FILE
Kansas emergency rental program enters hold phase as funds dwindle
TPD attempts to identify this woman connected to a Sept. 8, 2022, vehicle burglary.
TPD attempts to identify woman connected to burglary investigation
FILE
Construction moves to next phase on 17th St. project in Topeka
Daniel Breashers
Topeka man arrested as police investigate sexual assault case