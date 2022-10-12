Topeka nonprofit recognizes community members at Peace Party

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka nonprofit took the time to recognize others making a positive impact in the community.

13NEWS Anchor Melissa Brunner hosted The Topeka Center for Peace and Justice’s annual Peace Party Tuesday night. It was the first in three years because of the pandemic.

Several individuals and groups were nominated for their work to promote justice through education and action.

Selected as winners were: Danielle Twemlow (Individual Award), Dr. Tiffany Anderson (Education Award), LoudLight (Organization Award), Fellowship Hi-Crest (Faith Award), and Rename Seaman High School (Youth Award).

“It is so wonderful to have an opportunity to be with other people in our community who are doing such hard work,” Twemlow said. “To have a night where we recognize that that hard work really makes a difference.”

The Topeka Center for Peace and Justice works with community, state and faith leaders to instill a sense of restoration and peace within the community.

“I’m glad that we got awesome support tonight,” TCPJ Interim Director Carl Frazier said. “It encourages us to keep on moving forward.”

