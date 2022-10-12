Topeka man arrested as police investigate sexual assault case

Daniel Breashers
Daniel Breashers(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars as police continue to investigate a sexual assault case.

The Topeka Police Department says that officials did make an arrest in an ongoing sexual assault case on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

Daniel E. Breashers was booked into jail around 1:55 p.m. on rape, aggravated battery, aggravated burglary and aggravated kidnapping. He remains behind bars on a $1 million bond.

TPD noted that the case is still pending and no further details can be released until it is closed.

Court records indicate that in April, Breashers pleaded guilty to an aggravated domestic battery charge and was placed on 24 months of supervised probation.

Court records also show that in July, Breashers also pleaded guilty to three counts of battery and was placed on 24 months of supervised probation.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No reports of serious injuries following an collision caused by a wrong-way driver on I-70 at...
Wrong-way driver blamed for crash on I-70
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is congratulated by Josh Jacobs (28) after...
Davante Adams ‘banned’ from Worlds of Fun
Nathan Hurteau (left), and Emory Murillo (right)
Suspects in Jackson Co. car chase identified as Holton teens
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels is sacked by TCU linebacker Jamoi Hodge (6) during the first...
UPDATE: KU QB Jalon Daniels questions reports on injury
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) scores past Kansas City Chiefs cornerback...
Kansas City police investigating after Raiders WR Davante Adams pushed photographer at Chiefs game

Latest News

FILE
Construction moves to next phase on 17th St. project in Topeka
Kansas' Jalen Wilson named to 2022-23 Preseason All-Big 12 Team (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
KU’s Jalen Wilson named to Preseason All-Big 12 Team
80 cats and dogs are removed from a home in Emporia on Oct. 12, 2022.
80 animals removed from Emporia hoarding situation
Salina Central High School
Officials urge parents to talk to children as violence continues at Salina schools