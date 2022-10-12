Topeka man arrested as police investigate sexual assault case

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars as police continue to investigate a sexual assault case.

The Topeka Police Department says that officials did make an arrest in an ongoing sexual assault case on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

Daniel E. Breashers was booked into jail around 1:55 p.m. on rape, aggravated battery, aggravated burglary and aggravated kidnapping. He remains behind bars on a $1 million bond.

TPD noted that the case is still pending and no further details can be released until it is closed.

Court records indicate that in April, Breashers pleaded guilty to an aggravated domestic battery charge and was placed on 24 months of supervised probation.

Court records also show that in July, Breashers also pleaded guilty to three counts of battery and was placed on 24 months of supervised probation.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.