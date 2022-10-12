Topeka High boys soccer rolls past Seaman

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Trojans use a four goal second half to blow past Seaman, 6-1 Tuesday night.

Jaime Alvarado had the two first half goals that were both assisted by Aidan Morrison.

CJ Brown had two goals and Aidan Morrison also had two goals.

Joseph Budge had the lone goal for the Vikings in the first half.

Topeka High now moves to 9-4 on the year while Seaman falls to 2-9-2.

