Topeka City Council approves South Topeka Redevelopment Plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Topeka City Council voted to approve further business development in the South Topeka area.

The area would include down south Topeka Boulevard as well as The Blind Tiger, the former White Lakes Mall and the former Gordmans’s building.

Brett Kell, District 5 council member, said the potential development could provide multiple opportunities for growth in Topeka. Several businesses have showed interest in the project and were just waiting for the green light to submit their plans.

Kell says there has already been some progress on the redevelopment.

“Mainline is actually expanding and they are going to be taking over the Gordmans’s building. We now have the vacant lot in the White Lakes Mall so, we should have something new to bring in tax dollars since it was just a vacant building that was falling apart and had health hazards and safety hazards,” Kell said.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.