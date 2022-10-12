Skylar Thompson set to make first NFL start

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Kansas State quarterback turned Miami Dolphin rookie Skylar Thompson will make his first NFL regular season start on Sunday.

First and second string QB’s Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater are still in concussion protocols. When Bridgewater went down with a head injury last Sunday, Thompson stepped in.

In his regular season debut, Thompson completed 19 of 33 passes, threw 166 yds and one interception in Miami’s 40-17 loss to the Jets.

The seventh round draft pick impressed in the NFL preseason, throwing for 450 yds, 5 touchdowns and no interceptions.

