Skylar Thompson set to make first NFL start

Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson (19) carries the ball against the New York Jets...
Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson (19) carries the ball against the New York Jets during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Kansas State quarterback turned Miami Dolphin rookie Skylar Thompson will make his first NFL regular season start on Sunday.

First and second string QB’s Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater are still in concussion protocols. When Bridgewater went down with a head injury last Sunday, Thompson stepped in.

In his regular season debut, Thompson completed 19 of 33 passes, threw 166 yds and one interception in Miami’s 40-17 loss to the Jets.

The seventh round draft pick impressed in the NFL preseason, throwing for 450 yds, 5 touchdowns and no interceptions.

