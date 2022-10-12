Services set for 9-year-old killed in fatal Turnpike crash

Laila El Azri
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Memorial services have been set for one of the 9-year-old victims of the crash on the Kansas Turnpike that killed three children.

Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home says funeral services have been set for Laila El Azri Ennassari, 9, who passed away as the result of a crash that killed two other girls on Saturday, Oct. 8.

According to the funeral home, Laila was a fourth grader at Farley Elementary School and will be remembered as a “big sister” to all the neighborhood children.

Laila, her best friend Kylie Lunn, 9, and Brooklyn Peery, 8, were all headed to a Girl Scout event in Tonganoxie when the van they had been riding in collided with a semi-truck. The driver and another 8-year-old girl were the only survivors in the vehicle.

A funeral service has been set for noon on Sunday, Oct. 16, at Kevin Brennan, 2801 SW Urish Rd., with burial to follow in Mission Center Cemetery on the corner of 29th and Urish Rd.

Instead of flowers, the family has asked that memorial contributions be made to Helping Hands Humane Society at 5720 SW 21st St.

GoFundMe fundraisers have been created for both the El Azri Ennassari family and the Lunn family as they say goodbye to their children.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the El Azri Ennassari family, click HERE.

