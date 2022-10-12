Scheduling conference set for Dana Chandler

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Criminal Assignment Docket was set for Dana Chandler after a status hearing on Tuesday.

Chandler will appear in court on November 3rd.

According to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office, a Criminal Assignment Docket is a scheduling conference in which no evidence is presented. It is a brief open court meeting in which the parties involved set the corresponding future court dates of the case in matter.

Chandler is set to face her third trial in February 2023 for the deaths of Mike Sisco and Karen Harkness. Her original conviction was overturned due to prosecutor misconduct, and a second trial ended in a hung jury last month.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.