Scheduling conference set for Dana Chandler

Chandler will appear in court on November 3rd.
By Alex Carter
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Criminal Assignment Docket was set for Dana Chandler after a status hearing on Tuesday.

Chandler will appear in court on November 3rd.

According to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office, a Criminal Assignment Docket is a scheduling conference in which no evidence is presented. It is a brief open court meeting in which the parties involved set the corresponding future court dates of the case in matter.

Chandler is set to face her third trial in February 2023 for the deaths of Mike Sisco and Karen Harkness. Her original conviction was overturned due to prosecutor misconduct, and a second trial ended in a hung jury last month.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kylie Lunn, 9, Laila El Azri, 9, and Brooklyn Peery, 8, all from Topeka were killed when a van...
Fatal Turnpike accident caused by attempted U-turn
Homicide in Topeka
TPD identifies victim of weekend homicide
Laila Azari, Courtesy: Kristin Lopez via GoFundMe
GoFundMe created for 9-year-old victim of fatal Turnpike accident
Topeka Police say two pedestrians were hit by a car Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 at SW 29th and Villa...
2 pedestrians hit by car, seriously injured in SW Topeka
No reports of serious injuries following an collision caused by a wrong-way driver on I-70 at...
Wrong-way driver blamed for crash on I-70

Latest News

The Greater Topeka Partnership held a ribbon cutting for Rise N Shine Child Care on Tuesday.
East Topeka day care holds ribbon cutting ceremony
A Criminal Assignment Docket was set for Dana Chandler after a status hearing on Tuesday.
Criminal Assignment Docket set for Dana Chandler
Boil water advisory
Boil Water Advisory issued for Franklin Co. Rural Water District 1
Eric Perkins
Murder charges filed against suspect in Downtown Topeka shootout