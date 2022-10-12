‘The Rock’ leaves door open on presidential run

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson leaves the door open to a future presidential run but says he's focusing on fatherhood right now. (CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson says he isn’t ready to swap the title of dad for commander in chief.

There’s been much talk and support for the actor to run for president.

“This idea and the question continues to pop up on whether or not I would run for president. Would I seriously consider it? And I have seriously considered it,” Johnson said in an interview with CNN.

A 2021 poll found that 58% of Americans would like to see him as the next president of the United States.

“When you start looking at some of these polls and these numbers creep up into the 46%, 50% of the country would vote for me. Should I run?” Johnson said. “And I have been really moved by that. I mean, truly it sat me down.”

However, he says now is not the right time.

“I’m just really grounded and humbled by the interest on both sides. But the number one job and my number one title that I love right now is daddy,” he said, referring to his role as a father.

Johnson, who has described himself as a political independent and centrist, has three children.

In that same poll, 58% of Americans also said they would support actor Matthew McConaughey as commander in chief.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No reports of serious injuries following an collision caused by a wrong-way driver on I-70 at...
Wrong-way driver blamed for crash on I-70
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) scores past Kansas City Chiefs cornerback...
Kansas City police investigating after Raiders WR Davante Adams pushed photographer at Chiefs game
Renovations are made on a new IHOP location in South Topeka on Oct. 11, 2022.
IHOP to open new South Topeka location
Topeka Police say two pedestrians were hit by a car Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 at SW 29th and Villa...
2 pedestrians hit by car, seriously injured in SW Topeka
Nathan Hurteau (left), and Emory Murillo (right)
Suspects in Jackson Co. car chase identified as Holton teens

Latest News

Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks to the crowd as she presents her anticipated memoir...
Michelle Obama Award will honor student memoir writers
FILE - Riley County Police Department
Gun, apple watch reported stolen in separate Manhattan incidents
Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was reported...
Evidence in missing toddler case seized, police say
Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
U.S. Navy SEAL candidates, participate in "surf immersion" during Basic Underwater...
3 Navy officers reprimanded in death of SEAL trainee