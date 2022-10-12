Researchers find Milky Way’s ‘graveyard’ of dead stars

Astronomers say a graveyard of ancient stars has been uncovered in the Milky Way.
Astronomers say a graveyard of ancient stars has been uncovered in the Milky Way.
By CNN
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Astronomers have uncovered a graveyard of dead stars in the Milky Way galaxy.

The “graveyard” stretches three times the height of our 13 billion-year-old galaxy.

Astronomers said they found the ancient stellar remnants when they mapped the “galactic underworld” for the first time.

A graveyard of ancient stars was uncovered in the Milky Way.
A graveyard of ancient stars was uncovered in the Milky Way.(The University of Sydney)

According to astronomers, when a star more than eight times larger than the sun collapses, the stellar core condenses into either a neutron star or a black hole.

The study’s co-author Peter Tuthill said finding the oldest neutron stars and black holes have been a significant task.

A graveyard of ancient stars was uncovered in the Milky Way.
A graveyard of ancient stars was uncovered in the Milky Way.(The University of Sydney)

The University of Sydney researchers mapped where the stellar remains rest by recreating the life cycle of the ancient stars.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kylie Lunn, 9, Laila El Azri, 9, and Brooklyn Peery, 8, all from Topeka were killed when a van...
Fatal Turnpike accident caused by attempted U-turn
Homicide in Topeka
TPD identifies victim of weekend homicide
Laila Azari, Courtesy: Kristin Lopez via GoFundMe
GoFundMe created for 9-year-old victim of fatal Turnpike accident
Topeka Police say two pedestrians were hit by a car Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 at SW 29th and Villa...
2 pedestrians hit by car, seriously injured in SW Topeka
No reports of serious injuries following an collision caused by a wrong-way driver on I-70 at...
Wrong-way driver blamed for crash on I-70

Latest News

Texas police officer fired after shooting and wounding a teen who had been sitting in his car.
GRAPHIC: Ex-Texas cop charged over shooting teen eating hamburger
FILE - According to the listings, TikTok plans to provide warehousing, delivery and item return...
TikTok going big on U.S. e-commerce? Job listings offer clues
The Greater Topeka Partnership held a ribbon cutting for Rise N Shine Child Care on Tuesday.
East Topeka day care holds ribbon cutting ceremony
President Joe Biden speaks at the Summit on Fire Prevention and Control in the South Court...
Biden vows ‘consequences’ for Saudis after OPEC+ cuts output
A Criminal Assignment Docket was set for Dana Chandler after a status hearing on Tuesday.
Criminal Assignment Docket set for Dana Chandler