Red Flag Warning issued for several KS counties as risk of extreme fire increases

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Shawnee County and more than 20 other counties throughout eastern Kansas on Wednesday afternoon.

The Red Flag Warning was issued just after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12 and is currently set to expire Thursday, October 13 at 7:00 p.m.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

The National Weather Service said Northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph are forecasted on Thursday for many areas in NE Kansas and relative humidity will be from 17-22%. They also said burning is not recommended on Thursday.

To see the full list of current weather Watches, Warnings or Advisories for Kansas, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.