RCPD investigates after thousands in tools, guns stolen

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are investigating after thousands of dollars in tools and guns were stolen.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, officers were called to the 200 block of S Elm St. in Ogden with a burglary report.

When officials arrived, they said a construction company reported that a container had been broken into and several thousands of dollars worth of tools had been stolen.

Lastly, around 3:45 p.m., officials said they were called to the 200 block of N Kansas St. in Leonardville with another theft report. Here, a 53-year-old man reported his Guild electric guitar, a Colt New Dakota .357 revolver and a Ruger .22 revolver had been stolen from his home while he was away.

RCPD indicated that the theft resulted in a loss of about $7,400.

If anyone has information about any of these crimes, they should call RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

