Police request charges for three teens after gun fired at Salina high school

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police have requested that criminal charges be filed against three teens after a gun was fired at Salina South High School.

The Salina Police Department says that it has requested criminal charges for three students at Salina South High School - Tyler Kerr, 17, Elijah Schmidt, 16, and Robert Wood, 15 - after a gun was fired in the parking lot during school dismissal on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

SPD said the students were leaving the school’s west parking lot and just before it turned east, one of the occupants was seen firing a gun from the passenger’s side in the direction of the school. No injuries or damages were reported.

Officials said a witness described the vehicle to them as well as suspect information. They were able to find the vehicle parked around the corner from Kerr’s home as he had been the driver.

Through the resulting investigation, Detectives said they were able to establish probable cause to believe Schmidt was the person who had fired the gun and that Wood had the gun in the vehicle while on school property.

SPD indicated it has requested the three be charged with the following:

Kerr - Criminal Discharge of a Firearm and Obstructing Apprehension

Schmidt - Criminal Discharge of a Firearm, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm and Criminal Use of a Weapon

Wood - Criminal Use of a Weapon

Officials noted that three were booked into the juvenile detention facility. Kerr and Wood are students of Salina South and Schmidt is a student of Salina Virtual Innovation Academy.

SPD said it takes threats like these seriously and will work to identify and make an arrest as quickly as possible when probable cause exists. It said this is the second example of witness information leading to the quick arrest of those involved in crimes at Salina South High School.

The Department has urged parents to talk with their children about reporting suspicious activity or criminal activity they may be aware of to officials.

SPD believes it has identified and spoken to everyone involved in the situation at this time.

