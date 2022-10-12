Passenger injured after deer jumps in front of sedan on I-70

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A passenger was injured when a deer jumped in front of a sedan on I-70 in Geary County.

Just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the area of mile marker 289 on eastbound I-70 with reports of a vehicle vs. deer accident.

When officials arrived, they said they found Tabith D. Hiltgen Lee of Junction City had been headed east in a tan 2003 Ford Focus when a deer jumped onto the interstate which caused her to hit it.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that EMS did respond to this accident and a passenger of the vehicle was treated for minor injuries. The vehicle was disabled and a wrecker has been called to tow it.

