Passenger injured after deer jumps in front of sedan on I-70

FILE
FILE(Submitted)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A passenger was injured when a deer jumped in front of a sedan on I-70 in Geary County.

Just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the area of mile marker 289 on eastbound I-70 with reports of a vehicle vs. deer accident.

When officials arrived, they said they found Tabith D. Hiltgen Lee of Junction City had been headed east in a tan 2003 Ford Focus when a deer jumped onto the interstate which caused her to hit it.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that EMS did respond to this accident and a passenger of the vehicle was treated for minor injuries. The vehicle was disabled and a wrecker has been called to tow it.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No reports of serious injuries following an collision caused by a wrong-way driver on I-70 at...
Wrong-way driver blamed for crash on I-70
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) scores past Kansas City Chiefs cornerback...
Kansas City police investigating after Raiders WR Davante Adams pushed photographer at Chiefs game
Renovations are made on a new IHOP location in South Topeka on Oct. 11, 2022.
IHOP to open new South Topeka location
Topeka Police say two pedestrians were hit by a car Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 at SW 29th and Villa...
2 pedestrians hit by car, seriously injured in SW Topeka
Nathan Hurteau (left), and Emory Murillo (right)
Suspects in Jackson Co. car chase identified as Holton teens

Latest News

FILE - Riley County Police Department
Gun, apple watch reported stolen in separate Manhattan incidents
FILE
Manhattan man arrested after woman’s door kicked in, property damaged
No serious injuries were reported when white Volvo station wagon and a maroon Toyota Highlander...
NW Topeka Blvd. reopened following injury accident
FILE - Salina South High School
One arrested after shots fired at Salina high school