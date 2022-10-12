One dead after two construction vehicles crash into each other in Central Kansas

(WCJB)
By Alex Carter
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELL CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A New Mexico man was killed Tuesday afternoon in Russell County when a construction vehicle lost power, rolled downhill, and struck another construction vehicle.

According the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, the crash occurred just after 2:00 p.m. on October 11 at a construction site in Russell County, just east of U.S. Highway 281.

The KHP crash logs said a Caterpillar construction vehicle was driving north up a hill when it lost power for unknown reasons. The vehicle then rolled downhill to the south and struck a second Caterpillar construction vehicle.

As a result of the crash, Hector Montelongo 53, of Mesquite, New Mexico was killed. The crash log said it is unknown whether he was on the construction vehicle’s platform, or on the ground next to the vehicle at the time of the collision.

The drivers of the two Caterpillars were listed as uninjured. According to the crash log, nobody involved in the accident was wearing a safety restraint.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kylie Lunn, 9, Laila El Azri, 9, and Brooklyn Peery, 8, all from Topeka were killed when a van...
Fatal Turnpike accident caused by attempted U-turn
Homicide in Topeka
TPD identifies victim of weekend homicide
Laila Azari, Courtesy: Kristin Lopez via GoFundMe
GoFundMe created for 9-year-old victim of fatal Turnpike accident
Topeka Police say two pedestrians were hit by a car Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 at SW 29th and Villa...
2 pedestrians hit by car, seriously injured in SW Topeka
No reports of serious injuries following an collision caused by a wrong-way driver on I-70 at...
Wrong-way driver blamed for crash on I-70

Latest News

The Greater Topeka Partnership held a ribbon cutting for Rise N Shine Child Care on Tuesday.
East Topeka day care holds ribbon cutting ceremony
A Criminal Assignment Docket was set for Dana Chandler after a status hearing on Tuesday.
Criminal Assignment Docket set for Dana Chandler
Scheduling conference set for Dana Chandler
Boil water advisory
Boil Water Advisory issued for Franklin Co. Rural Water District 1