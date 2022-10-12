One arrested after shots fired at Salina high school

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person has been arrested after shots were fired in the parking lot of Salina South High School and police continue to search for others involved.

The Salina Police Department says that just after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, officers were called to Salina South High School at 730 E Magnolia Ave. with reports of shots fired.

When officials arrived, they said they found that an occupant of a vehicle leaving the school parking lot had fired a gun during school dismissal.

SPD noted that no injuries were reported. Detectives have actively followed leads in this case and have been in regular communication with Salina Public Schools USD 305 administration.

The responsible party for shooting the gun has been arrested, however, SPD has not identified them and said it is still looking for others that were involved in the situation.

If anyone has information about the incident, they should report it to SPD at 785-826-7210 or Crimestoppers at 785-825-TIPS.

