One arrested after shots fired at Salina high school

Police continue to look for others involved
FILE - Salina South High School
FILE - Salina South High School(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person has been arrested after shots were fired in the parking lot of Salina South High School and police continue to search for others involved.

The Salina Police Department says that just after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, officers were called to Salina South High School at 730 E Magnolia Ave. with reports of shots fired.

When officials arrived, they said they found that an occupant of a vehicle leaving the school parking lot had fired a gun during school dismissal.

SPD noted that no injuries were reported. Detectives have actively followed leads in this case and have been in regular communication with Salina Public Schools USD 305 administration.

The responsible party for shooting the gun has been arrested, however, SPD has not identified them and said it is still looking for others that were involved in the situation.

If anyone has information about the incident, they should report it to SPD at 785-826-7210 or Crimestoppers at 785-825-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No reports of serious injuries following an collision caused by a wrong-way driver on I-70 at...
Wrong-way driver blamed for crash on I-70
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) scores past Kansas City Chiefs cornerback...
Kansas City police investigating after Raiders WR Davante Adams pushed photographer at Chiefs game
Renovations are made on a new IHOP location in South Topeka on Oct. 11, 2022.
IHOP to open new South Topeka location
Topeka Police say two pedestrians were hit by a car Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 at SW 29th and Villa...
2 pedestrians hit by car, seriously injured in SW Topeka
Nathan Hurteau (left), and Emory Murillo (right)
Suspects in Jackson Co. car chase identified as Holton teens

Latest News

No serious injuries were reported when white Volvo station wagon and a maroon Toyota Highlander...
NW Topeka Blvd. reopened following injury accident
A 53-year-old New Mexico man was killed Tuesday afternoon in a construction-site accident in...
New Mexico man killed in construction-site accident Tuesday in western Kansas
Washburn men's basketball coach Brett Ballard
Washburn men’s basketball gears up for 2022-2023 season
Topeka High's CJ Brown
Topeka High boys soccer rolls past Seaman