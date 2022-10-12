Officials urge parents to talk to children as violence continues at Salina schools

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina police have urged parents to talk to their children as threats and violence continue to unfold in the school district.

The Salina Police Department tells 13 NEWS on Wednesday, Oct. 12, that over the past three weeks, several threats of violence have been written on bathroom walls at South High School, Central High School and Lakewood Middle School.

Interim Police Chief Sean Morton said the department continues to investigate each case and has worked closely with Salina Public Schools USD 305 to coordinate efforts for increased police presence and security.

Morton noted that his department actively seeks out perpetrators of these offenses, and if probable cause exists, they are charged accordingly. He said SPD takes all threats seriously.

SPD indicated that factors that can contribute to these threats include:

Social media influence

Attention seeking

Wanting to terrorize others

A desire to get out of school

A real desire to commit harm

Police and USD 305 have urged parents to talk to their children and encourage them to report suspicious or criminal activity.

In September, a 16-year-old was arrested after they threatened to bomb Salina South. The threats continued with a message on the girls’ bathroom wall a few weeks later resulting in the arrest of a 14-year-old. Now, three other teens face possible charges for a shooting in the parking lot on Tuesday.

