Officials search for White City armed bank robbery suspect

WHITE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are searching for the man who robbed a bank in White City with a gun on Wednesday morning.

The Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office says that officials are investigating an armed robbery that happened on Wednesday morning, Oct. 12, at the Bank of the Flint Hills in White City.

Officials said they do not have a suspect in custody, however, he has been described as a white male wearing a blue hoodie, jeans, brown boots and a mask. He may be carrying a black handgun and a duffel bag. He is also described as having a slim to medium build with darker hair.

If anyone has information about the suspect or the crime, they should call 911 immediately.

Officials said no one should attempt to confront any possible parties.

