NW Topeka Blvd. reopened following injury accident

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have reopened NW Topeka Blvd. in both directions following an early-morning injury accident.

Just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says officials were called to the 5200 block of NW Topeka Blvd. with reports of an injury accident.

As a result, officials said NW Topeka Blvd. had been completely closed in the area as crews work to investigate and clear the scene. The road was closed for about an hour before it reopened.

A 13 NEWS reporter on the scene observed a white Volvo station wagon and a maroon Toyota Highlander at the scene.

Officials expect traffic in the area to jam as school starts. No serious injuries have been reported.

