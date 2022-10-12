New Mexico man killed in construction-site accident Tuesday in western Kansas

RUSSELL, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was killed Tuesday afternoon in a construction-site accident in Russell County, authorities said.

The accident was reported at 2:02 p.m. Tuesday at a construction site just east of US-281 highway, about five miles north of the city of Russell.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Caterpillar construction vehicle being driven by Tyler Darren Jennings, 28, of Valley Falls, was traveling north up a hill when for unknown reasons it lost power.

The Caterpillar vehicle then rolled downhill to the south, where it struck another Caterpillar vehicle which was being driven by Jose N. Ramirez Navarrete, 57. No city of residence was listed for Navarrete.

An occupant of the second vehicle, Hector Cesar Fraire Montelongo, 53, of Mesquite, N.M., was transported to Russell Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The patrol said it wasn’t known if Montelongo was on the second vehicle’s platform or on the ground next to it at the time of the collision.

No injuries were reported to Jennings and Navarrete, both of whom were listed as equipment operators on the Kansas Highway Patrol’s online crash log.

