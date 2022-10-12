New Mexico man killed in construction-site accident Tuesday in western Kansas

A 53-year-old New Mexico man was killed Tuesday afternoon in a construction-site accident in...
A 53-year-old New Mexico man was killed Tuesday afternoon in a construction-site accident in Russell County, authorities said.(Associated Press | AP Images)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELL, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was killed Tuesday afternoon in a construction-site accident in Russell County, authorities said.

The accident was reported at 2:02 p.m. Tuesday at a construction site just east of US-281 highway, about five miles north of the city of Russell.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Caterpillar construction vehicle being driven by Tyler Darren Jennings, 28, of Valley Falls, was traveling north up a hill when for unknown reasons it lost power.

The Caterpillar vehicle then rolled downhill to the south, where it struck another Caterpillar vehicle which was being driven by Jose N. Ramirez Navarrete, 57. No city of residence was listed for Navarrete.

An occupant of the second vehicle, Hector Cesar Fraire Montelongo, 53, of Mesquite, N.M., was transported to Russell Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The patrol said it wasn’t known if Montelongo was on the second vehicle’s platform or on the ground next to it at the time of the collision.

No injuries were reported to Jennings and Navarrete, both of whom were listed as equipment operators on the Kansas Highway Patrol’s online crash log.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No reports of serious injuries following an collision caused by a wrong-way driver on I-70 at...
Wrong-way driver blamed for crash on I-70
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) scores past Kansas City Chiefs cornerback...
Kansas City police investigating after Raiders WR Davante Adams pushed photographer at Chiefs game
Renovations are made on a new IHOP location in South Topeka on Oct. 11, 2022.
IHOP to open new South Topeka location
Topeka Police say two pedestrians were hit by a car Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 at SW 29th and Villa...
2 pedestrians hit by car, seriously injured in SW Topeka
Nathan Hurteau (left), and Emory Murillo (right)
Suspects in Jackson Co. car chase identified as Holton teens

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 6AM
Washburn men's basketball coach Brett Ballard
Washburn men’s basketball gears up for 2022-2023 season
Topeka High's CJ Brown
Topeka High boys soccer rolls past Seaman
Topeka nonprofit recognizes community members at Peace Party
Topeka nonprofit recognizes community members at Peace Party