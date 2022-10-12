New leader for Seaman Schools looks to listen, move forward

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two months into the school year, USD 345 Superintendent Brad Willson says he continues to listen to students, staff, and district patrons about how they feel the district is doing, and where there’s room for improvement.

Willson is in his first year leading the Seaman School District. He visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about his views of the job so far, and recent news regarding enrollment and teacher staffing.

Willson took over in the wake of heated debate over whether the district should change its name. He discussed how he feels the district is moving forward in the wake of those decisions.

